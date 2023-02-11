SAN ANTONIO (AP)Maks Klanjscek’s 25 points helped Houston Christian defeat Incarnate Word 84-78 on Saturday night.

Klanjscek added three steals for the Huskies (8-18, 5-8 Southland Conference). Brycen Long shot 6 for 8, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to add 17 points. Andrew King shot 3 of 8 from the field and 7 for 9 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding six assists. The Huskies stopped a five-game slide with the win.

Jonathan Cisse led the Cardinals (11-15, 5-8) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and two steals. Trey Miller added 18 points and five assists for Incarnate Word. Dylan Hayman also put up 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.