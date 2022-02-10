Hot-shooting Virginia Tech women upset No. 11 Georgia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP)Elizabeth Kitley scored 10 of her 18 points in the first quarter as Virginia Tech started the game on a 22-11 run and the Hokies led wire-to-wire to knock off No. 11 Georgia Tech 73-63 on Thursday night to go to 10-3 in Atlantic Coast Conference play for the first time in school history.

Virginia Tech has reached 10 conference wins only once previously, in the 2019-20 season.

Virginia Tech hit 5 of 7 from 3-point range and 15 of 28 from the field in the first half, taking a 39-21 advantage at intermission. The Hokies knocked down 9 of 15 3-point attempts (60%) for the game and 27 of 51 from the floor (52.9%).

Kitley, the Hokies’ 6-foot-6 post, knocked down a jumper to get Virginia Tech on the board first and Georgia Amoore hit the first of her five 3-pointers to make it a 5-0 start. Amoore assisted on three of Kitley’s five first-half field goals. Each finished with 12 first-half points.

Amoore was 5 of 6 from long range to finish with 21 points with six assists to lead the Hokies (18-6, 10-3). Kitley was 9 of 20 from the field and Kayana Traylor added 14 points off the bench. Aisha Sheppard hit 2 of 5 3-pointers and finished with 12 points, five boards and three assists.

Lotta-Maj Lahtinen led Georgia Tech (18-6, 9-4) with 21 points. Sarah Bates was 5 of 10 from distance and added 17 points. Lorela Cubaj added 11 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and Nerea Hermosa contributed 10 points and six assists.

Virginia Tech hosts No. 23 North Carolina Sunday. Georgia Tech, which now has lost back-to-back games for the first time this season, travels to Clemson Sunday.

