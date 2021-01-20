Holmes scores 18 to carry St. Bonaventure past VCU 70-54

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP)Jaren Holmes had 18 points and nine rebounds as St. Bonaventure beat VCU 70-54 on Wednesday night.

Dominick Welch had 19 points for St. Bonaventure (7-1, 5-1 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its fifth straight win. Kyle Lofton added 12 points, and Osun Osunniyi had nine rebounds and four assists.

Nah’Shon Hyland had 16 points for the Rams (10-4, 3-2). Vince Williams Jr. added 11 points, and Hason Ward had 10 rebounds and three blocks. VCU totaled 14 points in the second half, a season low.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.