DAYTON, Ohio (AP)Daron Holmes II had 16 points in Dayton’s 77-53 win over La Salle on Tuesday night.

Holmes added 10 rebounds and five assists for the Flyers (20-10, 12-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Toumani Camara scored 14 points and added five rebounds. Mustapha Amzil recorded 10 points and finished 5 of 6 from the field.

Khalil Brantley led the Explorers (13-17, 7-10) in scoring, finishing with 19 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals. Josh Nickelberry added 15 points for La Salle. Rokas Jocius also recorded 10 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

Dayton took the lead with 19:10 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. Camara led his team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 33-27 at the break. Dayton pulled away with a 10-0 run in the second half to extend a seven-point lead to 17 points. They outscored La Salle by 18 points in the final half, as Holmes led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

Dayton plays Friday against Saint Louis on the road, and La Salle hosts Loyola Chicago on Saturday.

