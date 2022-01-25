Holland scores 22 to carry Fresno St. over New Mexico 65-60

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP)Anthony Holland scored a career-high 22 points and Orlando Brown scored 11 and Fresno State beat New Mexico 65-60 on Tuesday night.

Isaiah Hill scored 10 and Robert Vaihola grabbed 10 rebounds for Fresno State (14-5, 4-2 Mountain West Conference).

Jaelen House had 19 points for the Lobos (7-13, 0-7), whose losing streak stretched to seven games.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. added 15 points and Jay Allen-Tovar scored 10 with seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

February 03 2022 12:00 am
Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am