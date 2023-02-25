WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP)Cameron Holden’s 22 points and 11 rebounds helped Towson defeat UNC Wilmington 57-53 on Saturday night.

Nicolas Timberlake scored 12 points while shooting 1 for 6 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 10 of 10 from the free-throw line and added three steals for the Tigers (20-11, 12-6 Colonial Athletic Association). Charles Thompson shot 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 11 points.

The Seahawks (22-9, 12-6) were led in scoring by Donovan Newby, who finished with 13 points. Nick Farrar added seven points for UNC Wilmington. Amari Kelly also had six points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.

Holden scored 13 points in the first half and Towson went into halftime trailing 36-25. Towson outscored UNC Wilmington by 15 points in the second half. Holden led the way with nine second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.