HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. ( (AP)Tyler Thomas scored 29 points as Hofstra beat Stony Brook 79-58 on Saturday night.

Thomas also had 11 rebounds for the Pride (17-8, 10-2 Colonial Athletic Association). Warren Williams scored 14 points, making 6 of 7 shots. German Plotnikov shot 5 for 8, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points. Bryce Washington shot 5 of 9 with two 3s for 14 points.

The Seawolves (8-16, 4-7) were led in scoring by Toby Onyekonwu, who finished with 15 points and six assists. Kenan Sarvan added 14 points for Stony Brook. In addition, Frankie Policelli had 12 points and 13 rebounds.

