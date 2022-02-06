Hodge scores 21 to carry Cleveland St. past Milwaukee 84-71

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (AP)D’Moi Hodge had 21 points as Cleveland State topped Milwaukee 84-71 on Sunday.

Yahel Hill had 17 points for Cleveland State (16-5, 12-2 Horizon League), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Torrey Patton added 15 points. Deante Johnson had 10 points, eight rebounds and three blocks.

DeAndre Gholston had 14 points for the Panthers (7-17, 5-10), who have now lost five games in a row. Josh Thomas added 13 points and seven rebounds. Donovan Newby had 12 points.

Patrick Baldwin Jr. scored only five points despite coming into the matchup as the Panthers’ second leading scorer at 13 points per game. He failed to make a shot from 3-point range (0 of 4).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 03:30 pm
March 13 2022 05:30 pm