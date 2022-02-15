Hill scores 15 to lead Longwood over High Point 70-66

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) - A man has been arrested for murder after authorities say he caused a three-way crash that killed one woman and injured two others in Madera County.

The man, 33-year-old Miguel Hernandez, has been arrested three times before for driving under the influence and was driving on a suspended license, according to the California Highway Patrol. Madera County District Attorney Sally Moreno says Hernandez's previous offenses should be taken more seriously by the state.