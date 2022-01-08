Hikim’s layup at buzzer helps UMass Lowell beat UMBC 66-64

BALTIMORE (AP)Allin Blunt had 16 points and Ayinde Hikim went coast-to-coast for a layup as time expired as UMass Lowell narrowly defeated Maryland-Baltimore County 66-64 on Saturday.

Everette Hammond had 14 points for UMass Lowell (9-6, 1-2 America East Conference). Max Brooks added 13 points and nine rebounds. Kalil Thomas had seven rebounds.

Keondre Kennedy had 20 points for the Retrievers (5-7, 0-1), who have now lost five consecutive games. L.J. Owens added 17 points. Yaw Obeng-Mensah had 12 rebounds and four blocks.

Kennedy made a short fade-away jumper late in the shot clock to make it 64-all with 4.9 seconds left. Hikim, facing full-court pressure, took the inbounds pass below the free-throw line and raced down the right sideline before cutting in around midcourt. The 5-foot-11 sophomore knifed down the left side of the lane and, with his defender pinned on Hikim’s right hip, dropped a left-handed layup off the glass and into the basket for the winner.

