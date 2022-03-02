CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP)Zach Austin had 24 points and 16 rebounds as High Point beat Hampton 84-77 in overtime in the first round of the Big South Conference tournament on Wednesday night.

Jaden House had 19 points for High Point (14-17). John-Michael Wright added 13 points. Alex Holt had 13 points and nine rebounds.

Russell Dean had 28 points and eight rebounds for the Pirates (9-19). Najee Garvin added 15 points and 13 rebounds. Marquis Godwin had 10 points.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com