BALTIMORE (AP)Keith Higgins Jr. scored 27 points to lead Lehigh to a 74-70 victory over Loyola Maryland on Monday night.

Higgins sank 7 of 10 shots, including 3 for 5 from distance, and went 10 for 10 from the free-throw line for the Mountain Hawks (10-8, 5-2 Patriot League). Evan Taylor pitched in with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Tyler Whitney-Sidney scored 18 on 7-of-11 shooting.

Kenny Jones led the Greyhounds (7-13, 2-5) with 23 points. Deon Perry added 14 points and Jaylin Andrews scored 11.

Lehigh led 35-32 at halftime and held off the Greyhounds behind 16 second-half points from Higgins.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Saturday. Lehigh hosts Lafayette while Loyola (MD) travels to play Boston University.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.