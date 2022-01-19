Higgins carries CS Bakersfield past Cal Poly 73-60

NCAA
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP)Kaleb Higgins had 17 points off the bench to lead Cal State Bakersfield to a 73-60 win over Cal Poly on Tuesday night.

Shawn Stith had 16 points and seven rebounds for Cal State Bakersfield (6-6, 1-2 Big West Conference). Travis Henson added 11 points. Justin McCall had 10 points.

Alimamy Koroma had 18 points for the Mustangs (4-11, 1-3). Trevon Taylor and Kobe Sanders added 12 points apiece.

