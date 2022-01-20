Hermosa scores 21, No. 18 Georgia Tech women top Orange

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP)Nerea Hermosa scored a career-high 21 points, Eylia Love had a double-double and No. 18 Georgia Tech turned back Syracuse 65-55 on Thursday night.

Lorela Cubaj had 14 points and Lotta-Maj Lahtinen 11 for the Yellow Jackets (14-4, 5-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who lost 46-45 to Miami on Sunday. Digna Strautmane, a four-year starter at Syracuse, had 10 rebounds, nine points and three blocks in her return.

Teisha Hyman scored 18 points and Chrislyn Carr and Alaysia Styles 12 each for the Orange (8-9-1-6).

Georgia Tech got out to an 11-2 lead and was up 21-15 at the quarter break on a basket by Hermosa. Her three-point play to open the second quarter propelled the Yellow Jackets on a 10-0 run and a 31-15 lead before Syracuse, which missed 11 straight shots, scored midway through. It was 35-24 at the break.

Georgia Tech only allows opponents 46.3 points a game on 32.5% shooting, 25.3% behind the arc. Because the Yellow Jackets had 26 turnovers, Syracuse got us 17 more shots (67) to score 55 points but only shot 32.8%, 4 of 20 from 3-point range.

—–

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25