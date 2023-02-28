DURHAM, N.H. (AP)Matt Herasme had 15 points, Kyree Brown scored a game-winning layup with 28 seconds left and New Hampshire beat NJIT 59-58 on Tuesday night.

NJIT’s Kevin Osawe missed a layup with 12 seconds left and then Clarence O. Daniels II blocked Mekhi Gray’s 3-point attempt to seal it for New Hampshire.

Herasme was 5-of-10 shooting for the Wildcats (14-14, 9-7 America East Conference). Nick Johnson scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 15 (1 for 5 from 3-point range). Daniels had eight points.

Osawe finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Highlanders (7-22, 4-12). Justin Anderson added nine points for NJIT. In addition, Adam Hess finished with seven points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.