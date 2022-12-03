MILWAUKEE (AP)Chucky Hepburn scored 19 points shooting 7 for 10, Tyler Wahl added 15 points and Wisconsin beat Marquette 80-77 in overtime on Saturday.

Matt Klesmit scored 13 points and his lay-in over a pair of Marquette defenders with three seconds left put the Badgers ahead 79-77. The Golden Eagles had to go the length of the floor after both teams used timeouts and Wisconsin intercepted long entry passes in consecutive possessions to seal it. After the first turnover Wahl made one of two foul shots.

Reserve Connor Essegian contributed 12 points for the Badgers (8-2).

Hepburn made a deep 3 with 51 seconds left to put Wisconsin up 70-68. Out of a time out, Oso Ighodaro threw down a one-handed dunk off a pick-and-roll to tie it. Hepburn missed a deep 3-pointer with three seconds left to force the overtime at 70-all.

The Badgers (6-2) led 41-30 at halftime and scored the first-five points 45 seconds into the second half before the Golden Eagles rallied. It wasn’t until Stevie Mitchell’s layup with 1:52 left in regulation that Marquette took its first lead of the second half at 68-67.

Kam Jones scored a career-high 26 points for Marquette (6-3), shooting 9 for 12 and Prosper scored 14.

Entering Saturday’s contest, the two teams had split their last 20 games.

Wisconsin hosts No. 22 Maryland on Tuesday and the Golden Eagles face North Carolina Central on Tuesday.

