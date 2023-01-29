HONOLULU (AP)Kamaka Hepa’s 17 points helped Hawaii defeat CSU Bakersfield 72-69 on Sunday.

Hepa also had seven rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors (16-6, 7-3 Big West Conference). JoVon McClanahan scored 17 points while shooting 7 for 11 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and added six rebounds. Noel Coleman shot 2 for 7 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 9 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.

Antavion Collum finished with 23 points for the Roadrunners (6-15, 2-8). Cameron Smith added 18 points and three steals for CSU Bakersfield. Travis Henson also had 16 points, six rebounds and two steals.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Thursday. Hawaii visits UC Davis while CSU Bakersfield hosts UC Riverside.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.