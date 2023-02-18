HOUSTON (AP)PJ Henry scored 19 points and Texas Southern beat Mississippi Valley State 80-62 on Saturday.

Henry was 8-of-14 shooting with two 3-pointers for the Tigers (10-17, 6-8 Southwestern Athletic Conference). John Walker III scored 18 and Joirdon Karl Nicholas pitched in with 15 points, eight rebounds and three steals.

The Delta Devils (4-24, 3-11) were led by Terry Collins with 23 points and two steals. Rayquan Brown added 19 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Monday. Texas Southern hosts Arkansas-Pine Bluff, while Mississippi Valley State travels to play Prairie View A&M.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.