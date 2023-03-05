ORLANDO, Fla. (AP)Taylor Hendricks’ 25 points helped UCF defeat East Carolina 84-58 on Sunday.

Hendricks also added 10 rebounds for the Knights (17-13, 8-10 American Athletic Conference). Ithiel Horton scored 19 points while going 7 of 11 (5 for 8 from distance) and added five rebounds. CJ Kelly recorded 12 points and was 4 of 8 shooting, including 1 for 5 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line.

Ezra Ausar finished with 14 points and two steals for the Pirates (15-16, 6-12). Brandon Johnson added 12 points and six rebounds for East Carolina. In addition, Jaden Walker finished with 11 points and six rebounds.

UCF took the lead with 16:13 left in the first half and did not give it up. Hendricks led their team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 40-25 at the break. UCF pulled away with a 9-0 run in the second half to extend an 11-point lead to 20 points. They outscored East Carolina by 11 points in the final half, as Hendricks led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.

