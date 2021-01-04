Hemphill, Wilkins lift Drake past S. Illinois 73-55

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP)Shanquan Hemphill had 17 points to lead five Drake players in double figures as the Bulldogs won their 12th consecutive game to open the season, topping Southern Illinois 73-55 on Sunday. D.J. Wilkins added 14 points for the Bulldogs. Roman Penn chipped in 11, Joseph Yesufu scored 10 and Darnell Brodie had 10.

Drake (12-0, 3-0 Missouri Valley Conference) scored 34 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Lance Jones had 18 points for the Salukis (7-2, 1-2). Ben Harvey added 15 points.

