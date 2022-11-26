WASHINGTON (AP)Jay Heath scored 25 points as Georgetown beat UMBC 79-70 on Saturday.

Heath was 9 of 18 shooting (5 for 6 from distance) for the Hoyas (4-3). Primo Spears added 20 points while shooting 8 for 16, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc, and they also had six rebounds and six assists. Qudus Wahab recorded 10 points and was 3 of 7 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line.

Matteo Picarelli led the Retrievers (3-4) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Colton Lawrence added 17 points and eight rebounds for UMBC. Jarvis Doles also had nine points and nine rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.