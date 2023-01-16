WASHINGTON (AP)Elijah Hawkins had 15 points and Howard cruised to an 89-65 victory over Morehouse College on Monday night.

Hawkins added seven rebounds and six assists for the Bison (10-10). Kobe Dickson had 12 points off the bench. Jordan Wood, Marcus Dockery and reserve Bryce Harris all scored 11.

Joemel McNair led the way for the Tigers with 24 points and four steals. Kerry Richardson added 12 points.

NEXT UP

Howard hosts Morgan State in its next matchup on Saturday.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.