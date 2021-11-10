Hawkins carries Howard past District of Columbia 87-59

NCAA
WASHINGTON (AP)Elijah Hawkins had 23 points as Howard romped past District of Columbia 87-59 on Tuesday night.

Deven Richmond had 14 points for Howard (1-0). Bryce Harris added 12 points and eight rebounds. Kyle Foster had 10 points.

Kenyon Stone had 22 points and six rebounds for the Firebirds. Jahmir Marable Williams added seven rebounds.

