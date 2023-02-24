EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP)Jayvis Harvey had 19 points in Tennessee Tech’s 82-79 victory against Southern Indiana on Thursday night.

Harvey added six rebounds for the Golden Eagles (14-16, 10-7 Ohio Valley Conference). Jaylen Sebree added 17 points while shooting 5 for 11 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line, and he also had 10 rebounds. Tyrone Perry shot 4 for 9 from beyond the arc and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 16 points.

Isaiah Swope led the way for the Screaming Eagles (15-15, 8-9) with 26 points and five steals. Jacob Polakovich added 12 points and 15 rebounds for Southern Indiana. In addition, Jeremiah Hernandez finished with 12 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.