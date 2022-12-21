IRVINE, Calif. (AP)Chris Ledlum’s 18 points helped Harvard defeat UC Irvine 62-57 on Tuesday.

Ledlum added nine rebounds for the Crimson (8-4). Luka Sakota scored 12 points, shooting 4 for 9 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Chisom Okpara shot 4 for 14 (0 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points.

Bent Leuchten led the Anteaters (7-5) in scoring, finishing with 15 points, eight rebounds and four blocks. Dawson Baker added 11 points and two steals for UC Irvine. In addition, Devin Tillis had 10 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

