WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP)Traci Carter had a season-high 21 points as Hartford topped Albany 61-49 in the America East Conference tournament quarterfinals on Sunday.

Carter shot 10 for 12 from the line. He added six rebounds.

David Shriver had 16 points for Hartford (12-19). Austin Williams added 14 points and eight rebounds. Moses Flowers had six rebounds.

Matt Cerruti had 13 points for the Great Danes (13-18). Jamel Horton added 12 points and nine rebounds.

