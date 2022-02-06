Harrison scores 22 to lift Presbyterian over Radford 78-70

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A shooting at an apartment complex left two people dead and two others with injuries on Sunday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Just after 6:00 p.m., officers were called out to an apartment complex near Lorena and Clara avenues after the department’s ShotSpotter system detected that 21 rounds had been fired from a gun in the area.