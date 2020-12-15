Harrison leads Presbyterian past Carver College 85-46

CLINTON, S.C. (AP)Rayshon Harrison scored a career-high 20 points as Presbyterian rolled past Carver College of the National Christian College Athletic Association 85-46 on Monday night.

Zeb Graham scored 17 points and grabbed six rebounds for Presbyterian (1-1), Owen McCormack added 12 points and Ambaka Le Gregam 10 points.

Antwon Ferrell had 11 points for the Cougars. Paul Hepburn added 11 points and seven rebounds.

