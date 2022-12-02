TAMPA, Fla. (AP)Tyler Harris’ 15 points helped South Florida defeat Charleston Southern 79-59 on Friday night.

Harris shot 5 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Bulls (3-6). Russel Tchewa added 14 points while shooting 4 of 5 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line, and he also had five rebounds. Jamir Chaplin shot 6 for 11, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Taje’ Kelly led the Buccaneers (2-5) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and eight rebounds. Kalib Clinton added 11 points for Charleston Southern. Claudell Harris Jr. also had eight points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.