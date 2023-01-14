JONESBORO, Ark. (AP)Denijay Harris scored 22 points as Southern Miss beat Arkansas State 74-57 on Saturday.

Harris had eight rebounds for the Golden Eagles (15-4, 4-2 Sun Belt Conference). Austin Crowley scored 18 points, shooting 7 for 11 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line. DeAndre Pinckney recorded 12 points and shot 4 for 10, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Avery Felts finished with 15 points and three steals for the Red Wolves (9-10, 1-5). Omar El-Sheikh added nine points, 11 rebounds and two steals for Arkansas State. Markise Davis also had nine points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Southern Miss hosts South Alabama while Arkansas State hosts Louisiana.

—

