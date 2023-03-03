WASHINGTON (AP)Bryce Harris scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Howard beat Norfolk State 87-67 on Thursday.

Marcus Dockery scored 12 points while going 4 of 6 (4 for 5 from distance) for the Bison (19-12, 11-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Jordan Wood shot 4 for 12, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Dana Tate finished with 18 points and two steals for the Spartans (20-10, 9-5). Kris Bankston added 18 points for Norfolk State. Joe Bryant Jr. also put up nine points, six rebounds and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.