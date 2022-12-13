OREM, Utah (AP)Justin Harmon had 19 points and Utah Valley beat SAGU American Indian 100-54 on Tuesday night.

Harmon added five rebounds for the Wolverines (7-4). Aziz Bandaogo scored 15 points and added 15 rebounds and three blocks. Tim Fuller recorded 13 points and was 5 of 6 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line.

Keyshawn Celestino-Clyde led the Warriors in scoring, finishing with 22 points and 12 rebounds. Micah Wilkerson added 13 points, three steals and two blocks.

