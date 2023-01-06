ARLINGTON, Texas (AP)Justin Harmon’s 21 points helped Utah Valley defeat UT Arlington 72-64 on Thursday night.

Harmon had nine rebounds for the Wolverines (12-4). Trey Woodbury scored 14 points and Aziz Bandaogo finished with 13 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. The Wolverines extended their winning streak to nine games.

The Mavericks (5-11) were led by Shemar Wilson, who posted 13 points and 14 rebounds. Kyron Gibson added 13 points and two steals for UT Arlington. In addition, Chendall Weaver finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.

