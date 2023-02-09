LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP)Elijah Harkless’ 33 points led UNLV over Wyoming 69-59 on Wednesday.

Harkless shot 8 of 12 from the floor, made five 3-pointers and made 12 of 14 free throws. He also had eight rebounds for the Rebels (16-8, 5-7 Mountain West Conference). Keshon Gilbert added 10 points while shooting 2 for 9 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line.

The Cowboys (7-16, 2-9) were led in scoring by Hunter Maldonado, who finished with 17 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Wyoming also got 11 points and six rebounds from Brendan Wenzel. Jeremiah Oden also recorded 10 points.

UNLV led Wyoming at the half, 25-24, with Harkless (nine points) its high scorer before the break. Harkless scored 24 second-half points and UNLV secured the victory after a second half that featured six lead changes.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. UNLV visits San Diego State while Wyoming visits Boise State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.