EL PASO, Texas (AP)Tae Hardy scored 20 points as UTEP beat Alcorn State 73-61 in overtime on Tuesday.

Hardy made 5 of 16 shots and 10 of 14 free throws for the Miners (3-1), but he missed all seven of his 3-pointers. Calvin Solomon scored 13 points and added nine rebounds. Shamar Givance scored 10.

The Braves (2-2) were led by Dominic Brewton with 17 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Byron Joshua added 14 points and nine rebounds, while Dontrell McQuarter scored nine with seven boards.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.