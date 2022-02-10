Harding sparks No. 20 BYU in 102-53 rout of Pepperdine

PROVO, Utah (AP)Paisley Harding scored 22 points and No. 20 BYU led wire-to-wire in a 102-53 rout of Pepperdine to pick up its 20th win of the season on Thursday night.

The Cougars held Pepperdine to 20 points in the second half and just six points in the third quarter.

Shaylee Gonzales, who was named to the Midseason Team for the 2021-22 Naismith Trophy for the Women’s Collegiate Player of the Year, and Lauren Gustin, who was named a finalist for the 2022 Katrina McClain Award for the top Division I power forward, each posted a double-double for the Cougars. Gonzales scored 16 points and dished 13 assists. Gustin had 16 points and 10 rebounds. Tegan Graham hit 4 of 6 from 3-point range and finished with 18 points.

BYU shot 62.5% from the field for the game, converting 40 of 64 attempts, including 9 of 17 shots from 3-point range.

BYU (20-2, 10-1 West Coast Conference) dropped four spots in the Associated Press Top 25 poll after splitting games with Portland and Gonzaga last week.

Pepperdine was held to 20 of 63 from the field (31.7%). Ally Stedman was the lone Wave to reach double-figure scoring with 10 points.

BYU plays at Saint Mary’s Saturday. Pepperdine plays host to San Diego Saturday.

https://www.espn.com/womens-college-basketball/boxscore/-/gameId/401369587