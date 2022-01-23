Hampton beats High Point 68-64 in OT

NCAA
HAMPTON, Va. (AP)Najee Garvin scored 18 point to lead Hampton to 68-64 overtime win over High Point on Saturday.

Hampton (5-10, 1-3 Big South Conference) ended a four-game losing streak and won for the first time since a 54-53 victory against William & Mary on Dec. 9.

Raymond Bethea Jr. added 16 points for Hampton, which closed regulation on a 9-2 run. Russell Dean had 13 points and heaved a shot from half court that rimmed out at the buzzer to force overtime.

John-Michael Wright scored 17 points for High Point (7-11, 1-3).

