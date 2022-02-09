Hamilton scores 24 to lift UNLV past Air Force 78-44

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (AP)Bryce Hamilton had 24 points as UNLV rolled past Air Force 78-44 on Tuesday night.

Royce Hamm Jr. had 12 points and 16 rebounds for UNLV (14-10, 6-5 Mountain West Conference). David Muoka added 12 points and three blocks. Justin Webster had 11 points. Jordan McCabe had three points and 10 assists.

Ethan Taylor had 10 points for the Falcons (10-12, 3-8), whose losing streak stretched to four games.

A.J. Walker was held to three points despite coming into the contest as the Falcons’ leading scorer at 15 points per game. He hit 20% from 3-point range (1 of 5).

Air Force defeated UNLV 69-62 on Jan. 20.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 03:30 pm
March 13 2022 05:30 pm