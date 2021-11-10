Hamilton leads Western Kentucky over Alabama St. 79-74

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP)Jairus Hamilton had 21 points and Western Kentucky defeated Alabama State 79-74 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Dayvion McKnight had 19 points and six assists for Western Kentucky. Josh Anderson added 12 points and seven rebounds. Jaylen Butz had 12 points.

Trace Young scored a career-high 23 points and had nine rebounds for the Hornets. Juan Reyna added 16 points. Isaiah Range had 14 points.

