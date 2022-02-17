Hamilton leads UNLV to 60-57 victory over Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (AP)Bryce Hamilton scored 17 points and hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:16 remaining to lead UNLV to a 60-57 victory over Fresno State on Wednesday night.

Hamilton hit two free throws with 6 seconds left to preserve the win for the Rebels (15-11, 7-6 Mountain West Conference). He added seven rebounds and four assists. Royce Hamm Jr. pitched in with 12 points and five boards.

Isaiah Hill and Junior Ballard scored 14 apiece to pace the Bulldogs (16-9, 6-6). Anthony Holland scored 11.

