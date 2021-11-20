Hall leads Central Arkansas over Oral Roberts 70-67

CONWAY, Ark. (AP)Darious Hall recorded 19 points and 16 rebounds to lift Central Arkansas to a 70-67 win over Oral Roberts on Saturday.

Camren Hunter had 17 points and eight rebounds for Central Arkansas (1-3). Collin Cooper added 13 points.

Issac McBride scored 25 points for the Golden Eagles (2-2). Trey Phipps added 10 points. Kareem Thompson had 10 points and eight rebounds.

