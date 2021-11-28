Hall carries Stephen F. Austin over Northwestern St. 72-68

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP)Sadaidriene Hall had 13 points as Stephen F. Austin edged past Northwestern State 72-68 on Sunday.

Gavin Kensmil had 16 points and seven rebounds for Stephen F. Austin (5-2). He also committed seven turnovers. David Kachelries added 13 points and six rebounds. Roti Ware had 13 points.

Kendal Coleman had 14 points for the Demons (1-6), who have now lost four straight games. Cedric Garrett added 13 points. Jalen King had 10 points.

