CANCUN, Mexico (AP)Felipe Haase scored 21 points as Southern Mississippi beat Purdue Fort Wayne 70-58 on Wednesday.

Haase also contributed five rebounds for the Golden Eagles (6-0). Denijay Harris scored 10 points, shooting 4 of 6 from the field. Austin Crowley recorded nine points and shot 4 for 13, including 0 for 3 from beyond the arc. The Golden Eagles picked up their sixth straight victory.

Jarred Godfrey led the way for the Mastodons (3-3) with 14 points and five steals. Purdue Fort Wayne also got 12 points from Bobby Planutis. Ra Kpedi also had nine points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.