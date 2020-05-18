Breaking News
Guard Olaniyi decides to transfer from Stony Brook to Miami

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP)Guard Elijah Olaniyi has decided to transfer from Stony Brook to the University of Miami.

Olaniyi announced his decision Sunday on Twitter. He’s expected to sit out the 2020-21 season and has one year of eligibility.

The 6-foot-5 Olaniyi, who is from Newark, New Jersey, started 64 games in three years at Stony Brook and averaged 18.0 points and 6.5 rebounds in 28 games last season as a junior.

