Groves leads E. Washington past Sacramento St. 68-60

CHENEY, Wash. (AP)Tanner Groves had 23 points and 15 rebounds as Eastern Washington beat Sacramento State 68-60 on Sunday.

Tyler Robertson had 13 pointsfor Eastern Washington (5-6, 4-2 Big Sky Conference). Kim Aiken Jr. added nine rebounds.

Ethan Esposito had 17 points and eight rebounds for the Hornets (6-4, 4-3). William FitzPatrick added 14 points. Brandon Davis had seven assists.

