Griesel carries North Dakota St. past Indiana St. 77-70

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) - A woman was crossing a street with her grandson in her arms when she was injured in a hit-and-run crash on Monday night, according to the Fresno Police Department

Around 6:40 p.m., police say a 66-year-old woman was holding her 3-year-old grandson as she used a crosswalk near Blackstone and Minarets avenues.