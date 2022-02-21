Gresham leads Texas Southern over Arkansas-Pine Bluff 70-68

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP)Brison Gresham came off the bench to score 13 points to carry Texas Southern to a 70-68 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Monday night.

Davon Barnes had 11 points for Tigers (13-11, 11-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference), who have won five straight on the road. PJ Henry added 11 points and seven rebounds. Justin Hopkins scored 10.

Shawn Williams had 29 points for the Golden Lions (6-22, 4-11). Brandon Brown added 20 points. Kshun Stokes had eight rebounds.

The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Golden Lions on the season. Texas Southern defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 90-71 on Jan. 8.

