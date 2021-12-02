Green’s 19 points catapults La. Tech past Texas Southern

RUSTON, La. (AP)David Green scored 19 points off the bench and Amorie Archibald and Kenneth Lofton Jr. each scored 15 and Louisiana Tech walloped Texas Southern 87-60 on Wednesday night.

The Bulldogs (5-2) remained unbeaten in four games at home while keeping Texas Southern winless with seven defeats.

Louisiana Tech built a 20-10 lead and never trailed in its second-largest margin of victory this season. The Bulldogs beat NAIA-member Jarvis Christian 91-61 on Nov. 15.

John Walker III scored 15 points for the Tigers, and off the bench, Joirdon Karl Nicholas scored 13 and John Jones 10.

—

