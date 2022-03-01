STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP)Tykei Greene had 27 points and 12 rebounds and Omar Habwe added 20 points as Stony Brook beat NJIT 87-68 on Tuesday night.

Anthony Roberts had 17 points and six assists for Stony Brook (18-13, 10-8 America East Conference). Jaden Sayles added 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Miles Coleman and Mekhi Gray each had 19 points for the Highlanders (11-17, 6-12), who have now lost four games in a row. Matt Faw had 10 points.

The Seawolves leveled the season series against the Highlanders. NJIT defeated Stony Brook 65-62 on Feb. 5.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com