STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP)Tykei Greene had 18 points and 12 rebounds and Stony Brook rolled to a 66-50 victory over Albany on Saturday night.

Jaden Sayles had 15 points and eight rebounds and Anthony Roberts added 15 points and eight assists for the Seawolves (17-13, 9-8 America East Conference). Omar Habwe had 11 rebounds.

Jamel Horton had 14 points and six assists for the Great Danes (13-16, 9-8), who shot just 29.7% from the floor. Aaron Reddish added 11 points.

The Seawolves improve to 2-0 against the Great Danes this season. Stony Brook defeated Albany 86-75 on Jan. 22.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com